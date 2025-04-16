Left Menu

Babil Khan: Walking in the Shadow of a Legend

Babil Khan, son of the late acclaimed actor Irrfan Khan, follows in his father's footsteps while navigating the challenges of social media fame. Initially hesitant to pursue acting due to his father's legacy, he embraces his passion for performance. Babil aspires to bring an Oscar to India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 15:53 IST
Babil Khan: Walking in the Shadow of a Legend
Babil Khan
  • Country:
  • India

In the realm of Indian cinema, Babil Khan, the son of legendary actor Irrfan Khan, is carving out his niche, navigating both legacy and the weight of social media scrutiny. Babil, 26, is emerging as a promising talent with projects like 'Qala' and 'The Railway Men' under his belt.

Reflecting on his journey, Babil admits to initial hesitations about entering the film industry, largely due to the towering influence of his father. Despite these fears, he embraces his calling for performance, stating, 'My passion is performance,' whether through acting or music.

As Babil's popularity grows, so does the darker side of online fame. He candidly discusses the toll of trolling and the need for self-protection on digital platforms. Yet, his determination to succeed in his own right remains unwavering, with dreams as ambitious as bringing an Oscar to India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025