Babil Khan: Walking in the Shadow of a Legend

In the realm of Indian cinema, Babil Khan, the son of legendary actor Irrfan Khan, is carving out his niche, navigating both legacy and the weight of social media scrutiny. Babil, 26, is emerging as a promising talent with projects like 'Qala' and 'The Railway Men' under his belt.

Reflecting on his journey, Babil admits to initial hesitations about entering the film industry, largely due to the towering influence of his father. Despite these fears, he embraces his calling for performance, stating, 'My passion is performance,' whether through acting or music.

As Babil's popularity grows, so does the darker side of online fame. He candidly discusses the toll of trolling and the need for self-protection on digital platforms. Yet, his determination to succeed in his own right remains unwavering, with dreams as ambitious as bringing an Oscar to India.

