Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Tiger Attack Claims Young Life in Rajasthan

In a tragic incident, a seven-year-old boy was killed by a tiger in the Amarai forest area of Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The attack occurred as the boy and his grandmother were returning from a temple. Authorities have since closed roads to the Trinetra Ganesh temple as a precaution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 16-04-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 18:03 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Tiger Attack Claims Young Life in Rajasthan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A heartbreaking incident unfolded in the Amarai forest region of Sawai Madhopur district, Rajasthan, where a seven-year-old boy lost his life in a tiger attack. The boy was returning with his grandmother from the Trinetra Ganesh temple when the tiger struck.

Local police reported that the tiger emerged from the underbrush, seized the boy by the neck, and disappeared into the forest. Despite efforts from bystanders to intervene, they were unable to save him. The child's body was later found by forest department workers.

Following the attack, law enforcement has closed all routes leading to the popular temple as a safety measure. This tragic event has sent shockwaves through the community, raising concerns about wildlife encounters in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025