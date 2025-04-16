Tragedy Strikes: Tiger Attack Claims Young Life in Rajasthan

A heartbreaking incident unfolded in the Amarai forest region of Sawai Madhopur district, Rajasthan, where a seven-year-old boy lost his life in a tiger attack. The boy was returning with his grandmother from the Trinetra Ganesh temple when the tiger struck.

Local police reported that the tiger emerged from the underbrush, seized the boy by the neck, and disappeared into the forest. Despite efforts from bystanders to intervene, they were unable to save him. The child's body was later found by forest department workers.

Following the attack, law enforcement has closed all routes leading to the popular temple as a safety measure. This tragic event has sent shockwaves through the community, raising concerns about wildlife encounters in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)