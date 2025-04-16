Renaissance 2025 Celebrates Unsung Heroes of Performing Arts
The 'Renaissance 2025' event in New Delhi highlights the crucial roles of background artists and technicians in performing arts. Esteemed guests Malini Awasthi and Sonal Mansingh emphasize the teamwork behind successful performances. The event continues with diverse showcases from established and emerging artists.
'Renaissance 2025,' a cultural spectacle, commenced at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi, spotlighting the indispensable contributions of background artists and technicians in the realm of Indian performing arts.
Iconic figures such as folk singer Malini Awasthi and former Rajya Sabha MP cum classical dancer Sonal Mansingh graced the occasion, both acknowledging the teamwork essential for a successful show.
The event, showcasing talents like Gaurav Bhatti and Ayana Mukherjee, among others, is poised to continue its celebration of artistic synergy on April 17.
