Renaissance 2025 Celebrates Unsung Heroes of Performing Arts

'Renaissance 2025,' a cultural spectacle, commenced at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi, spotlighting the indispensable contributions of background artists and technicians in the realm of Indian performing arts.

Iconic figures such as folk singer Malini Awasthi and former Rajya Sabha MP cum classical dancer Sonal Mansingh graced the occasion, both acknowledging the teamwork essential for a successful show.

The event, showcasing talents like Gaurav Bhatti and Ayana Mukherjee, among others, is poised to continue its celebration of artistic synergy on April 17.

