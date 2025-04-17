Left Menu

Sam Neill Joins the Monsterverse: From Jurassic Park to Titantic Titans

Sam Neill joins the cast of the latest installment in Legendary’s Monsterverse franchise. Known from Jurassic Park, Neill will star alongside Kaitlyn Dever and Jack O’Connell in the sequel to 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire'. Details remain scarce, but it promises new human characters and returning titans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-04-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 11:08 IST
In an exciting development, Sam Neill, famed for his role in Jurassic Park, is set to face new monumental challenges in the upcoming installment of Legendary's Monsterverse franchise.

Neill, who last featured in Jurassic World Dominion, joins a star-studded cast including Kaitlyn Dever, Jack O'Connell, and Dan Stevens for the sequel to the anticipated 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire'.

The new film, directed by Grant Sputore and penned by Dave Callaham, promises an ensemble of fresh human faces alongside the legendary Titans Godzilla and Kong, locked in a battle against an apocalyptic threat.

