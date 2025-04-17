Sam Neill Joins the Monsterverse: From Jurassic Park to Titantic Titans

In an exciting development, Sam Neill, famed for his role in Jurassic Park, is set to face new monumental challenges in the upcoming installment of Legendary's Monsterverse franchise.

Neill, who last featured in Jurassic World Dominion, joins a star-studded cast including Kaitlyn Dever, Jack O'Connell, and Dan Stevens for the sequel to the anticipated 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire'.

The new film, directed by Grant Sputore and penned by Dave Callaham, promises an ensemble of fresh human faces alongside the legendary Titans Godzilla and Kong, locked in a battle against an apocalyptic threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)