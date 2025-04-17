Pope Francis' Resilient Holy Week: Recovery Amidst Tradition

Pope Francis' presence during Holy Week has been notably reduced as he recovers from a severe bout of double pneumonia. While cardinals handle key liturgical events leading up to Easter, the 88-year-old pontiff is slowly returning to his duties.

Despite a five-week hospital stay, Francis made unexpected appearances at Palm Sunday Mass and other prayer sites. His recovery is progressing; he's seen without oxygen support, suggesting a positive response to ongoing therapy. The Pope recently thanked medical staff at Gemelli hospital, lauding their care during his 38-day stay.

As cardinals, like Cardinal Domenico Calcagno and Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti, oversee major celebrations, Francis remains integral to the spiritual proceedings, having composed the meditations for the Via Crucis. His participation in Easter Sunday's "Urbi et Orbi" speech and blessing remains uncertain, but preparations are underway for his involvement.

