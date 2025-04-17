Left Menu

Pope Francis' Resilient Holy Week: Recovery Amidst Tradition

Pope Francis, recovering from double pneumonia, has largely been on the sidelines for Holy Week, delegating liturgical duties to cardinals. Despite this, he is gradually resuming activities, attending unannounced visits and public engagements. His recovery continues with respiratory and physical therapy, and he plans to contribute to Easter celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 17-04-2025 11:38 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 11:38 IST
Pope Francis' Resilient Holy Week: Recovery Amidst Tradition
Pope Francis

Pope Francis' presence during Holy Week has been notably reduced as he recovers from a severe bout of double pneumonia. While cardinals handle key liturgical events leading up to Easter, the 88-year-old pontiff is slowly returning to his duties.

Despite a five-week hospital stay, Francis made unexpected appearances at Palm Sunday Mass and other prayer sites. His recovery is progressing; he's seen without oxygen support, suggesting a positive response to ongoing therapy. The Pope recently thanked medical staff at Gemelli hospital, lauding their care during his 38-day stay.

As cardinals, like Cardinal Domenico Calcagno and Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti, oversee major celebrations, Francis remains integral to the spiritual proceedings, having composed the meditations for the Via Crucis. His participation in Easter Sunday's "Urbi et Orbi" speech and blessing remains uncertain, but preparations are underway for his involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025