A Royal Auction: The Legendary 'Golconda Blue' Diamond's Grand Return

Geneva will soon witness the dazzling debut of the rare 'Golconda Blue' diamond on the auction stage. This spectacular 23-carat gem, with its illustrious history tied to the Holkar dynasty, is anticipated to fetch between USD 35-50 million at Christie's 'Magnificent Jewels' sale next month.

Once belonging to Yeshwant Rao Holkar, the Maharaja of Indore, the diamond boasts a storied past intertwined with opulence and grandeur, reflecting the Maharaja's love for Western art and jewellery during the 1920s and 1930s. Prominent jewellery houses like Chaumet and Mauboussin have left their marks on the gemstone's history.

The Golconda Blue's allure and heritage make it one of the rarest diamonds worldwide, tracing its roots back through dynasties and centuries. Christie's auction at the Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues promises to be an event where history and high-value craftsmanship converge.

(With inputs from agencies.)