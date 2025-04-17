Left Menu

Prospects Brighten for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Resumption

India has announced a possible resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, halted since 2020, following recent diplomatic engagements with China. The two nations have eased tensions at friction points and are now focusing on enhancing bilateral relations through such cultural exchanges.

Updated: 17-04-2025 16:43 IST
  • India

The Indian government has signaled a potential resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, a revered pilgrimage for many Hindus and Buddhists, which has been on hold since 2020.

This announcement follows recent diplomatic efforts between India and China, aimed at easing tensions and improving bilateral ties. The disengagement of troops at the remaining friction points of Demchok and Depsang is part of this broader framework.

According to Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the External Affairs Ministry, preparations for the Yatra are underway, and further public information will be released in due course. The Yatra is scheduled to take place this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

