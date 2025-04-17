Prospects Brighten for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Resumption

The Indian government has signaled a potential resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, a revered pilgrimage for many Hindus and Buddhists, which has been on hold since 2020.

This announcement follows recent diplomatic efforts between India and China, aimed at easing tensions and improving bilateral ties. The disengagement of troops at the remaining friction points of Demchok and Depsang is part of this broader framework.

According to Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the External Affairs Ministry, preparations for the Yatra are underway, and further public information will be released in due course. The Yatra is scheduled to take place this year.

