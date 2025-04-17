Left Menu

Drug Controversy Rocks Malayalam Film Set

Malayalam actor Vincy Aloshious has accused co-actor Shine Tom Chacko of drug use and inappropriate behavior on a film set. While not filing a police complaint, Aloshious reported the issue to film associations, who promise action. This incident adds to the ongoing debate on drug use in the Malayalam film industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-04-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 18:23 IST
Malayalam actor Vincy Aloshious has come forward with allegations against her co-actor Shine Tom Chacko, claiming he used drugs on the set of an upcoming movie. The actor detailed how Chacko's behavior was inappropriate, including making sexually explicit comments.

Despite the allegations, Aloshious said she will not lodge a police complaint but has registered a grievance with the Kerala Film Chamber and the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA). These organizations have assured a thorough investigation into the matter.

The controversy has intensified the ongoing discussion about drug use in the Malayalam film industry. Shine Tom Chacko, previously involved in a 2015 drug case, has yet to comment on the fresh allegations. The Excise Department has stated they will monitor the situation closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

