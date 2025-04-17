Boosting Manipur: Scindia's Vision for Infrastructure and Sports

On Thursday, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Minister for the Development of North Eastern Region, conducted a detailed review of ongoing projects in Manipur. Accompanied by Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Scindia spearheaded discussions at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal.

During the meeting, officials provided a comprehensive update on the status of various state projects. The minister emphasized focusing on sectors like handicrafts, sports, and agriculture, notably palm oil farming, as well as logistics and highway development.

Scindia instructed officials to expedite infrastructure projects, including universities and hospitals. Additionally, in a subsequent High-Level Task Force on Sports meeting, strategies for talent development and women's sports initiatives were highlighted with input from regional leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)