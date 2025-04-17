Left Menu

Boosting Manipur: Scindia's Vision for Infrastructure and Sports

Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia reviewed key projects in Manipur, focusing on infrastructure and sports development. He stressed enhancing handicrafts, palm oil farming, and logistics. The High-Level Task Force discussed sports strategies, highlighting talent identification, coaching, partnerships, and women's involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 17-04-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 19:40 IST
Boosting Manipur: Scindia's Vision for Infrastructure and Sports
Scindia
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Minister for the Development of North Eastern Region, conducted a detailed review of ongoing projects in Manipur. Accompanied by Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Scindia spearheaded discussions at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal.

During the meeting, officials provided a comprehensive update on the status of various state projects. The minister emphasized focusing on sectors like handicrafts, sports, and agriculture, notably palm oil farming, as well as logistics and highway development.

Scindia instructed officials to expedite infrastructure projects, including universities and hospitals. Additionally, in a subsequent High-Level Task Force on Sports meeting, strategies for talent development and women's sports initiatives were highlighted with input from regional leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

