Left Menu

Maundy Thursday Traditions in Ranchi Kick Off Easter Celebrations

'Maundy Thursday', signaling the start of Easter, was celebrated in Ranchi with a Mass led by Archbishop Vincent Aind. The day, known for its emphasis on love and service, saw attendees in traditional garb offering prayers as part of the three-day Easter observance for the Christian community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 17-04-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 20:56 IST
Maundy Thursday Traditions in Ranchi Kick Off Easter Celebrations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

'Maundy Thursday', also recognized as Holy Thursday, was celebrated in Ranchi with exceptional fervor, marking the inception of the Easter festivities.

The Roman Catholic Church was filled as Archbishop Vincent Aind presided over the Mass, a traditional event that encourages service and love among attendees.

The gathering, a visual spectrum of traditional attire, saw a significant turnout from the Christian community, highlighting the cultural and religious importance of this prelude to Easter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025