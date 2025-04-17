Maundy Thursday Traditions in Ranchi Kick Off Easter Celebrations

'Maundy Thursday', also recognized as Holy Thursday, was celebrated in Ranchi with exceptional fervor, marking the inception of the Easter festivities.

The Roman Catholic Church was filled as Archbishop Vincent Aind presided over the Mass, a traditional event that encourages service and love among attendees.

The gathering, a visual spectrum of traditional attire, saw a significant turnout from the Christian community, highlighting the cultural and religious importance of this prelude to Easter.

(With inputs from agencies.)