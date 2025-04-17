Hai Junoon: A Musical Odyssey of Ambition and Talent

Actors Neil Nitin Mukesh and Jacqueline Fernandez are set to captivate audiences with their latest musical drama, 'Hai Junoon- Dream, Dare, Dominate.' The show, described by its creators as a coming-of-age story, unfolds in the bustling heart of Mumbai's iconic Andersons College.

The series, according to its official synopsis, revolves around themes of ambition, intense competition, and self-exploration. Set against the backdrop of India's renowned college music clubs, it delves into the world where raw passion collides with elite talent. Students stretch their creative boundaries to demonstrate that success transcends mere talent--it's fueled by an inner fire.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the show stars Jacqueline Fernandez as Pearl and Neil Nitin Mukesh as Gagan. They are joined by a talented cast including Sumedh Mudgalkar, Siddharth Nigam, and others. Neil, who portrays Gagan Ahuja, mentor to the SuperSonics, shares that the role was both challenging and exhilarating, offering a glimpse into the struggles and triumphs of artists.

'Hai Junoon- Dream, Dare, Dominate' promises to be a journey of passion and purpose, showcasing the emotional rollercoaster artists face. Set to stream on JioHotstar from May 16, 2025, the show aims to leave a lasting impression on its audience. (ANI)

