Left Menu

Hai Junoon: A Musical Odyssey of Ambition and Talent

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Jacqueline Fernandez star in 'Hai Junoon- Dream, Dare, Dominate,' a coming-of-age musical drama at Mumbai's Andersons College. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the series explores ambition and self-discovery in the world of elite music and dance, streaming on JioHotstar from May 16, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 21:51 IST
Hai Junoon: A Musical Odyssey of Ambition and Talent
Poster of Hai Junoon (Image source; Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actors Neil Nitin Mukesh and Jacqueline Fernandez are set to captivate audiences with their latest musical drama, 'Hai Junoon- Dream, Dare, Dominate.' The show, described by its creators as a coming-of-age story, unfolds in the bustling heart of Mumbai's iconic Andersons College.

The series, according to its official synopsis, revolves around themes of ambition, intense competition, and self-exploration. Set against the backdrop of India's renowned college music clubs, it delves into the world where raw passion collides with elite talent. Students stretch their creative boundaries to demonstrate that success transcends mere talent--it's fueled by an inner fire.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the show stars Jacqueline Fernandez as Pearl and Neil Nitin Mukesh as Gagan. They are joined by a talented cast including Sumedh Mudgalkar, Siddharth Nigam, and others. Neil, who portrays Gagan Ahuja, mentor to the SuperSonics, shares that the role was both challenging and exhilarating, offering a glimpse into the struggles and triumphs of artists.

'Hai Junoon- Dream, Dare, Dominate' promises to be a journey of passion and purpose, showcasing the emotional rollercoaster artists face. Set to stream on JioHotstar from May 16, 2025, the show aims to leave a lasting impression on its audience. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025