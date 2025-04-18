Ancient Indian Manuscripts Join UNESCO's Memory of the World Register

In a significant cultural milestone, UNESCO has inscribed 74 new documentary heritage collections into the Memory of the World Register, highlighting India's Bhagavad Gita and Bharat Muni's Natyashastra among them. These ancient texts reflect India's enduring cultural and philosophical legacy.

The Gita and Natyashastra, revered for their profound insights and artistic guidance, were cited by UNESCO as pivotal works in shaping world literature and performance arts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed pride in this recognition, calling it a testament to India's timeless wisdom.

This addition forms part of UNESCO's broader efforts to preserve global documentary heritage, which also includes works on the scientific revolution, women's history, and multilateralism milestones, among others. The Memory of the World Register now comprises 570 collections from across the globe.

(With inputs from agencies.)