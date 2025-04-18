Scottish Parliament Highlights Rising Hinduphobia with Landmark Report

In a landmark move, a motion has been tabled in the Scottish Parliament applauding the efforts of the Gandhian Peace Society for its pivotal report on Hinduphobia in Scotland. The report highlights increasing prejudice against Hindus and calls for actions to promote interfaith dialogue and social cohesion.

Introduced by Alba Party MSP Ash Regan, the motion seeks to bring attention to the discrimination faced by the Hindu community in Scotland. The comprehensive report, titled 'Hinduphobia in Scotland,' was presented to the Cross-Party Group on Challenging Racial and Religious Prejudice earlier this year.

The report's authors advocate for educating against ignorance and safeguarding cultural rights, urging policymakers to take decisive steps. The study examines hate crimes and media misrepresentations, underlining the need for robust initiatives to combat Hinduphobia and foster an inclusive society.

(With inputs from agencies.)