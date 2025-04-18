Scottish Parliament Highlights Rising Hinduphobia with Landmark Report
A motion was tabled in the Scottish Parliament recognizing a report by the Gandhian Peace Society addressing Hinduphobia. Ash Regan, an MSP, introduced the motion to raise awareness of discrimination against Scotland's Hindu community. The report calls for unity and action against prejudice, urging interfaith dialogue.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a landmark move, a motion has been tabled in the Scottish Parliament applauding the efforts of the Gandhian Peace Society for its pivotal report on Hinduphobia in Scotland. The report highlights increasing prejudice against Hindus and calls for actions to promote interfaith dialogue and social cohesion.
Introduced by Alba Party MSP Ash Regan, the motion seeks to bring attention to the discrimination faced by the Hindu community in Scotland. The comprehensive report, titled 'Hinduphobia in Scotland,' was presented to the Cross-Party Group on Challenging Racial and Religious Prejudice earlier this year.
The report's authors advocate for educating against ignorance and safeguarding cultural rights, urging policymakers to take decisive steps. The study examines hate crimes and media misrepresentations, underlining the need for robust initiatives to combat Hinduphobia and foster an inclusive society.
