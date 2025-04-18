Left Menu

India Gears Up for WAVES: A Global Creative Showcase

India's upcoming World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) has attracted over 100,000 entries from 60 countries, culminating in the Create in India Challenge's grand finale in Mumbai. The event will spotlight finalists across animation, AI, gaming, and more, awarding the WAVES Creator Awards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 19:30 IST
India Gears Up for WAVES: A Global Creative Showcase
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable showcase of global creativity, India's maiden World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) is set to kick off in Mumbai next month, with participation confirmed by over one lakh content creators worldwide for 32 distinct challenges.

Entries pouring in from more than 60 countries, the Create in India Challenge (CIC) will conclude with a grand finale at the WAVES Summit, happening from May 1 to 4 at Mumbai's Jio Convention Centre. The event promises a vibrant display of talents in animation, comics, AI, XR, and more.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan, who recently reviewed preparations at the Jio Convention Centre, highlighted the inclusive nature of the contest, featuring participants aged 12 to 66 from all over India and 43 international finalists from 20 countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025