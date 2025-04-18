India Gears Up for WAVES: A Global Creative Showcase

In a remarkable showcase of global creativity, India's maiden World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) is set to kick off in Mumbai next month, with participation confirmed by over one lakh content creators worldwide for 32 distinct challenges.

Entries pouring in from more than 60 countries, the Create in India Challenge (CIC) will conclude with a grand finale at the WAVES Summit, happening from May 1 to 4 at Mumbai's Jio Convention Centre. The event promises a vibrant display of talents in animation, comics, AI, XR, and more.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan, who recently reviewed preparations at the Jio Convention Centre, highlighted the inclusive nature of the contest, featuring participants aged 12 to 66 from all over India and 43 international finalists from 20 countries.

