Elon Musk Plans Visit to India for Tech Talks

Elon Musk announced plans to visit India later this year, following discussions on technology and innovation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The engagement highlights potential future collaborations between Musk's ventures and India's tech landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 14:15 IST
Elon Musk

In a recent announcement, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk revealed his intentions to visit India later this year. This plan comes shortly after discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi focused on technology and innovation.

Musk shared his excitement about the upcoming visit through a post on his X social media platform, expressing his anticipation for engaging with India's tech sector.

Prime Minister Modi, in a previous message on X, highlighted their dialogue on potential technology collaborations, indicating eagerness for future partnerships in innovation and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

