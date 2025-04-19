Modi to Inaugurate Bhupen Hazarika Centenary and Key Assam Projects

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, engaged in a crucial meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, extending an invitation to inaugurate the yearlong birth centenary celebration of iconic music maestro Bhupen Hazarika. Their discussion unfolded at the prime minister's official residence, where Sarma laid out plans for Modi's participation in significant projects.

During the 20-minute discourse, the focus shifted to three critical initiatives: Assam's bio-ethanol plant, the groundbreaking 5,700-crore Guwahati Ring Road project, and the Darrang Medical College and Hospital. The prime minister's acceptance of these invitations affirmed his role as the chief guest on September 8 for these transformative ventures.

Expressing gratitude, Sarma acknowledged Modi's commitment on social media platform X, emphasizing Assam's honor in hosting him. Highlighting the bio-ethanol plant's production potential of 49 KTPA ethanol from 300 KTPA bamboo, Sarma underscored the economic upliftment these projects promise for the region.

