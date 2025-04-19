Nagaland MP Joins NEHU Court Amid Campus Protests
Nagaland MP Phangnon Konyak has been appointed as a member of the court of North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) in Meghalaya. The university recently drew attention due to protests and is known for its motto "Rise Up and Build." Konyak expressed gratitude and recognition for the varsity's influence.
Nagaland MP Phangnon Konyak was recently appointed as a member of the court of North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) in Meghalaya, according to official sources. This comes after the university made headlines last year due to a series of demonstrations on its campus.
Konyak shared her excitement about her nomination on social media platform X, extending her gratitude to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar for the opportunity. NEHU, established in 1973, holds significant jurisdiction over several northeastern states.
As the first woman from Nagaland to be elected to the Rajya Sabha, Konyak praised NEHU's role in producing notable figures in various fields. She encouraged collective growth, referencing the university's motto, "Rise Up and Build."
