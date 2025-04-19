Left Menu

Remembering Oklahoma City: A Legacy of Unity and Resilience

Former President Bill Clinton returned to Oklahoma City to commemorate the victims of the 1995 bombing, urging unity amid political divisiveness. The remembrance ceremony highlighted the Oklahoma Standard's enduring impact. Clinton emphasized the importance of learning from the past to avoid future violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oklahomacity | Updated: 19-04-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 22:23 IST
Remembering Oklahoma City: A Legacy of Unity and Resilience
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Former President Bill Clinton visited Oklahoma City on Saturday, marking three decades since the tragic bombing that claimed 168 lives, urging unity in today's divisive political climate.

Clinton, who was president during the 1995 attack, praised the city's resilience and recalled the commitment made to those affected by the violence.

The ceremony, which also included remarks from former Oklahoma officials, underscored the importance of remembering history to prevent future atrocities, with the Oklahoma City National Memorial serving as a powerful reminder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025