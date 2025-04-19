Remembering Oklahoma City: A Legacy of Unity and Resilience
Former President Bill Clinton returned to Oklahoma City to commemorate the victims of the 1995 bombing, urging unity amid political divisiveness. The remembrance ceremony highlighted the Oklahoma Standard's enduring impact. Clinton emphasized the importance of learning from the past to avoid future violence.
Former President Bill Clinton visited Oklahoma City on Saturday, marking three decades since the tragic bombing that claimed 168 lives, urging unity in today's divisive political climate.
Clinton, who was president during the 1995 attack, praised the city's resilience and recalled the commitment made to those affected by the violence.
The ceremony, which also included remarks from former Oklahoma officials, underscored the importance of remembering history to prevent future atrocities, with the Oklahoma City National Memorial serving as a powerful reminder.
