Remembering Oklahoma City: A Legacy of Unity and Resilience

Former President Bill Clinton visited Oklahoma City on Saturday, marking three decades since the tragic bombing that claimed 168 lives, urging unity in today's divisive political climate.

Clinton, who was president during the 1995 attack, praised the city's resilience and recalled the commitment made to those affected by the violence.

The ceremony, which also included remarks from former Oklahoma officials, underscored the importance of remembering history to prevent future atrocities, with the Oklahoma City National Memorial serving as a powerful reminder.

(With inputs from agencies.)