Leaders Share Easter Greetings to Foster Unity

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin, and various political leaders shared their Easter greetings, emphasizing messages of love, equality, and unity inspired by Jesus Christ. They called for defeating hatred and fostering a compassionate society for all.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 20-04-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 13:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, prominent political figures in Tamil Nadu, including Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin, extended their heartfelt Easter greetings.

The Governor emphasized the teachings of Jesus Christ, focusing on love, justice, and forgiveness, aiming to inspire a society rooted in inclusivity and equality.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Stalin called for triumph over hatred with love, urging for peace and harmony. Other political leaders, like AMMK's TTV Dhinakaran and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, echoed these sentiments in their messages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

