Leaders Share Easter Greetings to Foster Unity

On Sunday, prominent political figures in Tamil Nadu, including Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin, extended their heartfelt Easter greetings.

The Governor emphasized the teachings of Jesus Christ, focusing on love, justice, and forgiveness, aiming to inspire a society rooted in inclusivity and equality.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Stalin called for triumph over hatred with love, urging for peace and harmony. Other political leaders, like AMMK's TTV Dhinakaran and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, echoed these sentiments in their messages.

(With inputs from agencies.)