Mizoram's Easter Celebrations Echo with Hymns and Hope

Easter was celebrated with enthusiasm across Mizoram, as Christian devotees gathered for special worship services, hymns, and sunrise prayers. The festivities included Easter Eggs and community feasts, commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Chief Minister Lalduhoma extended his greetings, emphasizing peace and new beginnings.

Mizoram witnessed vibrant Easter celebrations, marked by enthusiastic participation from Christian devotees. The day began with special worship services and sunrise prayers, with many churches organizing elaborate rituals to honor the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

In addition to traditional church services, the community engaged in feasts and exchanged Easter Eggs, symbolizing new life and hope. The Catholic Church held an 'Easter Vigil,' a significant observance on Saturday evening, setting the tone for Sunday's festivities.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma conveyed his Easter greetings on X, encouraging people to embrace peace, love, and joy. His message resonated widely, capturing the spirit of Easter among the faithful in Mizoram.

(With inputs from agencies.)

