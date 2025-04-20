Left Menu

Judge Denies Diddy’s Delay Bid in Sex-Trafficking Case

A U.S. judge has rejected Sean 'Diddy' Combs' request to postpone his upcoming sex-trafficking trial. The judge stated that Combs filed the request too close to the trial date. Jury selection is set for May 5, with opening statements scheduled for May 12.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 18:29 IST
Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' attempt to delay his impending sex-trafficking trial has been denied by a U.S. judge, offering no respite for the hip-hop mogul. The decision underscores the court's commitment to maintaining its schedule despite last-minute appeals.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian clarified in his ruling that the request was made too close to the trial date. This highlights a critical courtroom norm where timely procedure outweighs the conveniences of the defense.

The trial is set to move forward with jury selection on May 5, followed by opening statements on May 12. This case continues to draw attention as another high-profile figure faces allegations of serious charges in the entertainment industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

