Legacy of Francis: A Pope of Change and Controversy

Pope Francis, the first pope from Latin America, has died at the age of 88, the Vatican confirmed in a video statement. His tenure was characterized by efforts to reform the conservative Roman Catholic Church and was marked by internal division.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell announced the pope's death on the Vatican's TV channel, reporting that Francis passed away at 7:35 AM. The announcement followed Francis' public appearance on Easter, his first since being discharged from the hospital.

Elected in 2013, Francis was seen as an outsider who brought a simpler lifestyle to the papal office. Despite facing criticism for his approaches, he remained a global figure advocating for peace and inclusivity, and appointed a majority of the current cardinal electors.

(With inputs from agencies.)