Legacy of Francis: A Pope of Change and Controversy
Pope Francis, the first Latin American pope, has passed away at 88, leaving a legacy marked by attempts to reform the Catholic Church amidst controversy. Known for his simplicity and progressive views, Francis faced criticism from both conservatives and progressives during his papacy. His impact remains influential.
Pope Francis, the first pope from Latin America, has died at the age of 88, the Vatican confirmed in a video statement. His tenure was characterized by efforts to reform the conservative Roman Catholic Church and was marked by internal division.
Cardinal Kevin Farrell announced the pope's death on the Vatican's TV channel, reporting that Francis passed away at 7:35 AM. The announcement followed Francis' public appearance on Easter, his first since being discharged from the hospital.
Elected in 2013, Francis was seen as an outsider who brought a simpler lifestyle to the papal office. Despite facing criticism for his approaches, he remained a global figure advocating for peace and inclusivity, and appointed a majority of the current cardinal electors.
