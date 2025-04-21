World Mourns the Passing of Pope Francis, A Beacon of Peace

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed deep sorrow on Monday following the death of Pope Francis, lauding him as a steadfast proponent of inter-religious dialogue and a powerful advocate for worldwide peace.

The global community is grieving the loss of Pope Francis, a figure whose impactful contributions will be remembered by future generations. As a consistent advocate for interfaith engagement, he significantly influenced global peace, championed the end of discrimination, fought economic disparities, and supported climate change initiatives.

Kharge, describing the Pope as an iconic humanitarian, extended condolences on behalf of the Indian National Congress to Christian communities worldwide. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra recognized the Pope's embodiment of love, compassion, and truth, and his fearless stand against injustice. His loss is deeply felt worldwide, as he inspired millions with his commitment to a kinder, more peaceful world.

(With inputs from agencies.)