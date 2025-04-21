Randeep Hooda's Inspirational Encounter with PM Modi
Actor Randeep Hooda described his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an inspirational experience. Accompanied by his mother and sister, Hooda discussed Indian cinema's global rise and PM's wellness initiatives. The conversation also covered the upcoming WAVES summit. Hooda's film 'Jaat' recently released.
21-04-2025
Actor Randeep Hooda has expressed his deep admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a memorable meeting, describing it as a "great honour and a privilege."
Known for his recent performance in "Jaat," Hooda shared photos on Instagram with the Prime Minister, accompanied by his mother and sister. The actor praised Modi's contributions to India's future.
The dialogue highlighted Indian cinema's global growth and the forthcoming World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit in Mumbai. They also covered Modi's wellness initiatives. Hooda's latest film 'Jaat' co-starring Sunny Deol, was released this month.
