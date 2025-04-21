Randeep Hooda's Inspirational Encounter with PM Modi

Actor Randeep Hooda has expressed his deep admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a memorable meeting, describing it as a "great honour and a privilege."

Known for his recent performance in "Jaat," Hooda shared photos on Instagram with the Prime Minister, accompanied by his mother and sister. The actor praised Modi's contributions to India's future.

The dialogue highlighted Indian cinema's global growth and the forthcoming World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit in Mumbai. They also covered Modi's wellness initiatives. Hooda's latest film 'Jaat' co-starring Sunny Deol, was released this month.

(With inputs from agencies.)