Global Tributes Pour In Following Pope Francis' Death

World leaders and citizens mourn the passing of Pope Francis, who died at 88. Known for his advocacy for the poor and interfaith dialogue, his legacy includes promoting peace and justice. Despite some criticism, his impact remains significant worldwide, inspiring millions with humility and compassion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 21-04-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 15:47 IST
World leaders and ordinary citizens alike expressed deep sorrow over the death of Pope Francis, reported by the Vatican on Monday. At 88, Francis was known for his passionate advocacy for the poor and his efforts to promote interfaith dialogue.

French President Emmanuel Macron praised Pope Francis' influence on the church, emphasizing his commitment to joy and hope for the underprivileged. Likewise, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen remembered him as a global inspiration through his humility and compassion.

However, his tenure was not without criticism. Some lamented his stance on women's ordination, seeing it as incongruous with his otherwise progressive image. Yet, global leaders agree that his legacy of peace, justice, and unity will endure.

