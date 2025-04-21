World Mourns Loss of Pope Francis: A Beacon of Empathy and Tolerance

Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, expressed deep sorrow at the news of Pope Francis's death on Monday, calling it a 'loss for humanity.' During an event in Paschim Medinipur, she remarked on the impact of his passing, joining millions worldwide in mourning.

In a heartfelt message on social media, Banerjee mourned the loss of the revered leader of the Roman Catholic Church. She conveyed solidarity with Christians globally, describing a profound sense of empathy and connection.

As tributes poured in, TMC leaders, including Abhishek Banerjee, emphasized the Pope's legacy of courage, tolerance, and moral clarity. Remembered for his advocacy for the poor and critiques of capitalism, Pope Francis died at 88, leaving a lasting impact on the world.

(With inputs from agencies.)