Pope Francis: A Legacy of Compassion and Controversy

Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff, passed away at 88. Known for his humility and progressive views, he drew criticism from conservatives but championed causes for the marginalized. His papacy was marked by efforts to reform Vatican structures and outreach to global communities, despite controversies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 21-04-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 16:12 IST
Pope Francis, the first Latin American pope, has died at the age of 88. Known for his humility and concern for the poor, Francis was a transformative yet controversial figure. While he championed social justice and environmental causes, he faced criticism from conservative quarters.

Announced by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the pope's death in Rome sent bells tolling through church towers. His papacy, which started in 2013, aimed to reform the Vatican's bureaucratic and financial institutions. He also made significant changes in church stances on the death penalty and relations with China and the Muslim world.

However, his tenure wasn't without its challenges. He faced backlash over his handling of sexual abuse within the church and his progressive policies. Despite missteps, his legacy remains notable for his outreach toward marginalized communities, mirroring the values of St. Francis of Assisi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

