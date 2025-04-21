World Mourns: Papal Leader Leaves Legacy of Compassion
Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed sorrow over the death of Pope Francis, who passed away at 88. The leaders praised his lifelong dedication to peace and compassion. Francis, the first Latin American pope, deeply inspired millions worldwide with his message of unity and love.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-04-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 16:22 IST
- India
Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi have expressed their condolences on the passing of Pope Francis, hailing his compassion and outreach for those in distress.
Pope Francis, aged 88, passed away on Easter Monday at his Vatican residence, Casa Santa Marta. The first Latin American pope had a significant global impact.
Governor Kambhampati, via a post on X, emphasized the Pope's unwavering commitment to peace and unity, inspiring millions worldwide. Chief Minister Majhi also mourned the loss, recalling Francis's humility and his influence on the global Catholic community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
