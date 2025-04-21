World Mourns: Papal Leader Leaves Legacy of Compassion

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi have expressed their condolences on the passing of Pope Francis, hailing his compassion and outreach for those in distress.

Pope Francis, aged 88, passed away on Easter Monday at his Vatican residence, Casa Santa Marta. The first Latin American pope had a significant global impact.

Governor Kambhampati, via a post on X, emphasized the Pope's unwavering commitment to peace and unity, inspiring millions worldwide. Chief Minister Majhi also mourned the loss, recalling Francis's humility and his influence on the global Catholic community.

(With inputs from agencies.)