Left Menu

World Mourns: Papal Leader Leaves Legacy of Compassion

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed sorrow over the death of Pope Francis, who passed away at 88. The leaders praised his lifelong dedication to peace and compassion. Francis, the first Latin American pope, deeply inspired millions worldwide with his message of unity and love.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-04-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 16:22 IST
World Mourns: Papal Leader Leaves Legacy of Compassion
Pope Francis
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi have expressed their condolences on the passing of Pope Francis, hailing his compassion and outreach for those in distress.

Pope Francis, aged 88, passed away on Easter Monday at his Vatican residence, Casa Santa Marta. The first Latin American pope had a significant global impact.

Governor Kambhampati, via a post on X, emphasized the Pope's unwavering commitment to peace and unity, inspiring millions worldwide. Chief Minister Majhi also mourned the loss, recalling Francis's humility and his influence on the global Catholic community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025