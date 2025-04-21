Pope Francis and India: A Legacy of Saints and Strife
Pope Francis, the first non-European Pope in nearly 1,300 years, fostered ties with India through canonizing Indian saints and grappling with church conflicts. Despite unfulfilled visit plans, his influence reached India, notably with the elevation of George Jacob Koovakad to Cardinal and advancing sainthood causes.
Pope Francis, the first non-European leader of the Catholic Church in over a millennium, maintained a deep connection with India, leaving a legacy that combines spiritual upliftment and ecclesiastical discord. Despite never visiting the country, he significantly impacted the Indian Catholic community by elevating priests and advancing the canonization of revered figures.
The Pope was instrumental in the sainthood of several Indian Catholic figures, including Fr Kuriakose Elias Chavara, Sister Euphrasia Eluvathingal, and Mariam Thresia from Kerala. These canonizations brought immense pride to the Indian Catholic faithful. Furthermore, he canonized Devasahayam Pillai, marking him as the first Indian layman to be declared a saint.
However, Pope Francis's tenure also coincided with challenges within the Syro-Malabar Church over liturgical practices. Tensions over Holy Mass standards led to internal conflicts, prompting leadership changes, including Cardinal George Alencherry's resignation. This era of Pope Francis's influence reflects a nuanced legacy of ecclesiastical dedication, conflict resolution attempts, and community connection.
