Pope Francis: A Legacy of Humility and Transformative Leadership

The Goa Church expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Pope Francis, describing it as a "sad news for the universal church," yet also a moment to thank God for his impactful leadership. Pope Francis, known for his humility and focus on social justice, passed away at 88.

Archbishop Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrao praised the Pope for transforming the Church into a synodal community, focusing on inclusivity and dialogue. His commitment to peace and support for the marginalized will be remembered, while his straightforward approach to global issues left an indelible mark.

The church will enter a mourning period, intensifying prayers for guidance in these challenging times. As the church continues to observe Easter, Fr Ralin de Souza emphasized Pope Francis' simplicity and honesty, qualities that defined his papacy and inspired the faithful worldwide.

