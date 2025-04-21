Left Menu

Pope Francis: A Legacy of Humility and Transformative Leadership

The Goa Church mourns the passing of Pope Francis, celebrating his humble leadership and transformative vision for the Church. Remembered for his commitment to peace, inclusivity, and social justice, his death marks a significant transition. His efforts to bring hope and healing are deeply cherished by the faithful.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 21-04-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 18:19 IST
Pope Francis: A Legacy of Humility and Transformative Leadership
Pope Francis
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa Church expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Pope Francis, describing it as a "sad news for the universal church," yet also a moment to thank God for his impactful leadership. Pope Francis, known for his humility and focus on social justice, passed away at 88.

Archbishop Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrao praised the Pope for transforming the Church into a synodal community, focusing on inclusivity and dialogue. His commitment to peace and support for the marginalized will be remembered, while his straightforward approach to global issues left an indelible mark.

The church will enter a mourning period, intensifying prayers for guidance in these challenging times. As the church continues to observe Easter, Fr Ralin de Souza emphasized Pope Francis' simplicity and honesty, qualities that defined his papacy and inspired the faithful worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025