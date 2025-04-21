Left Menu

Third Time's the Charm: Lioness Rupa Delivers Triple Cub Joy

Lioness Rupa has successfully given birth to three healthy cubs at the Asiatic Lion Breeding Centre, marking her third pregnancy success. The safe delivery contributes to the park's ongoing breeding program, with the park now housing 21 lions, including 16 born at the facility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etawah | Updated: 21-04-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 18:37 IST
In a remarkable success for the Asiatic Lion Breeding Centre, Lioness Rupa has given birth to three healthy cubs during her third pregnancy. This event was unveiled by officials at Etawah Lion Safari Park on Monday, highlighting a significant achievement for the breeding program.

The birth occurred early Monday morning, and both the mother and her new cubs are reportedly in excellent health. This marks Rupa's third delivery, having previously been mated with lion Kanha on January 5. Her cubs arrived right on schedule between April 17 and 22, as anticipated by the safari's management team.

The facility is closely monitoring the new family through CCTV surveillance. Rupa's history includes an earlier birth where she did not nurse a cub; however, this time, she is actively caring for her offspring. The park's breeding program gains momentum with these new additions, lifting the total number of cubs born there to 16, cementing the centre's success in Asiatic lion conservation efforts.

