Left Menu

Postponed Sainthood: Millennial Icon Carlo Acutis Awaits Canonisation

The canonisation of Carlo Acutis, a revered young figure due to his virtuous life and miraculous intercessions, has been delayed due to the passing of Pope Francis. The ceremony was set during a Jubilee event, drawing attention to Acutis' life while his body rests in Assisi, Italy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 21-04-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 18:59 IST
Postponed Sainthood: Millennial Icon Carlo Acutis Awaits Canonisation

The Vatican has announced the postponement of Carlo Acutis' canonisation, originally set for next Sunday, due to the recent passing of Pope Francis. The event was to commemorate the Jubilee celebration for adolescents in St. Peter's Square.

Carlo Acutis, known for his devotion and online work promoting eucharistic miracles, passed away at 15 in 2006. His canonisation process, initiated by priests and friends over a decade ago, gained momentum under Pope Francis and includes recognized miracles involving his intercession.

Despite the delay, the Vatican confirmed that the Jubilee Mass for adolescents will still proceed, with expectations for a large gathering. The Mass is part of an ongoing Holy Year celebration initiated by Pope Francis, continuing with some adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025