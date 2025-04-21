Postponed Sainthood: Millennial Icon Carlo Acutis Awaits Canonisation
The canonisation of Carlo Acutis, a revered young figure due to his virtuous life and miraculous intercessions, has been delayed due to the passing of Pope Francis. The ceremony was set during a Jubilee event, drawing attention to Acutis' life while his body rests in Assisi, Italy.
The Vatican has announced the postponement of Carlo Acutis' canonisation, originally set for next Sunday, due to the recent passing of Pope Francis. The event was to commemorate the Jubilee celebration for adolescents in St. Peter's Square.
Carlo Acutis, known for his devotion and online work promoting eucharistic miracles, passed away at 15 in 2006. His canonisation process, initiated by priests and friends over a decade ago, gained momentum under Pope Francis and includes recognized miracles involving his intercession.
Despite the delay, the Vatican confirmed that the Jubilee Mass for adolescents will still proceed, with expectations for a large gathering. The Mass is part of an ongoing Holy Year celebration initiated by Pope Francis, continuing with some adjustments.

