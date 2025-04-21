Global Mourning for Pope Francis: A Legacy of Humility and Compassion

In a heartfelt message, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio expressed his condolences on the passing of Pope Francis, acknowledging the pontiff's remarkable impact on followers worldwide.

Pope Francis, who died at the age of 88, was history's first non-European pontiff. He was revered for his humble demeanor and dedication to advocating for the poor, capturing global attention with his progressive views.

Chief Minister Rio emphasized that Pope Francis's legacy of humility, compassion, and wisdom transcended religious boundaries, inspiring humanity on a global scale. As the world mourns, his enduring influence is expected to continue guiding many towards a more compassionate future.

(With inputs from agencies.)