Left Menu

Global Mourning for Pope Francis: A Legacy of Humility and Compassion

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio expressed his condolences on the death of Pope Francis, the first non-European pontiff. Known for his humility and commitment to the poor, Pope Francis passed away at age 88. His legacy continues to inspire people across various faiths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 21-04-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 22:00 IST
Global Mourning for Pope Francis: A Legacy of Humility and Compassion
Pope Francis
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt message, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio expressed his condolences on the passing of Pope Francis, acknowledging the pontiff's remarkable impact on followers worldwide.

Pope Francis, who died at the age of 88, was history's first non-European pontiff. He was revered for his humble demeanor and dedication to advocating for the poor, capturing global attention with his progressive views.

Chief Minister Rio emphasized that Pope Francis's legacy of humility, compassion, and wisdom transcended religious boundaries, inspiring humanity on a global scale. As the world mourns, his enduring influence is expected to continue guiding many towards a more compassionate future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025