Empowering Tribals: A New Era in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath announced that before 2017, tribals lacked voting rights, ration cards, and basic facilities. With the BJP's rise, these issues were addressed, granting communities connectivity and access to essential services. The initiative aims to empower and integrate marginalized societies into the mainstream.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 21-04-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 22:15 IST
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of Uttar Pradesh asserted on Monday that tribals in the state were disenfranchised before 2017, with allegations of leftist and missionary influence. Adityanath made these remarks during the Shri Guru Gorakhnath Swasthya Seva Yatra 5.0 in Lucknow, emphasizing the transformation brought by his administration.

According to Adityanath, prior to the BJP's governance, tribes including Tharu, Musahar, Kol, and Gond lacked voting rights and basic provisions such as ration cards and connectivity. He elaborated that following the party's ascension, comprehensive facilities were extended to these communities. He also noted historical exploitation by the forest department and police.

Adityanath highlighted infrastructural developments post-2017, such as roads, electrification, and housing, thereby facilitating the inclusion of marginalized communities. He stressed the significance of religious yatras in societal cohesion, aligning faith with community integration, during the event's ceremonial proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

