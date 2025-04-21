Left Menu

Scorsese Mourns Pope Francis: A Tribute to Unforgettable Legacy

Iconic filmmaker Martin Scorsese honors the late Pope Francis, expressing grief over his passing and highlighting his profound influence on the world and the church. Scorsese reminisces about their bond and Pope Francis' enduring commitment to goodness and forgiveness, a light that will never fade.

Pope Francis (File Image Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese paid a heartfelt tribute to Pope Francis, who passed away on Easter Monday morning. Scorsese, a frequent visitor to the Vatican, often met with the pope, developing a special connection over their shared love for art.

In a statement to Variety, Scorsese remarked on the profound significance of Pope Francis, describing him as a remarkable human being who acknowledged his own failings yet radiated wisdom and goodness. Scorsese noted Pope Francis' unwavering commitment to goodness, continuous learning, and his practice of universal forgiveness.

Scorsese reflected on his personal loss, citing Pope Francis' warmth and saying his impact on the world is immeasurable. Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Pope Francis became the 266th pope in 2013. The process to elect his successor will occur after a nine-day mourning period, involving the College of Cardinals in Rome.

