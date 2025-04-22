Left Menu

Celebrating a Legacy: Gopalkrishna Gandhi's Eight Decades of Influence

Jairam Ramesh applauded Gopalkrishna Gandhi on his 80th birthday, celebrating his notable career as a diplomat, governor, vice presidential candidate, author, and columnist. Gandhi's latest book offers insights into post-1947 India and praises leaders like Manmohan Singh for decency in politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 10:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh celebrated Gopalkrishna Gandhi's 80th birthday, highlighting his remarkable roles as a distinguished administrator, diplomat, and author. He has been a close aide to two presidents and a dignified governor, earning admiration throughout his career.

Ramesh described Gandhi as a 'double distilled grandson,' referencing his lineage from Mahatma Gandhi and C. Rajagopalachari. He emphasized Gandhi's ongoing influence through his writings and life's work.

During his recent book launch, 'The Undying Light: A Personal History of Independent India,' Gandhi reflected on post-1947 events and honored the integrity of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

