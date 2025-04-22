Left Menu

Farewell to Pope Francis: A Final Journey

Cardinals began preparations for Pope Francis' funeral and burial following his death at 88 from a stroke. His body will lie in St. Peter's Basilica for public viewing, and his burial will occur at St. Mary Major. Global leaders and faithful honor his legacy of compassion and moral leadership.

The Vatican was abuzz on Tuesday as cardinals gathered to set the schedule for the farewell ceremonies of Pope Francis. His death at age 88, due to a stroke, marks the end of a historic papacy as the world's first Latin American pope.

Preparations for his funeral and burial are underway, with decisions about moving his body into St. Peter's Basilica for public viewing being prioritized. Under new norms approved last year, the funeral will be conducted between Friday and Sunday, and thereafter, he will be laid to rest at St. Mary Major basilica.

Francis leaves behind a legacy of compassion during his 12-year leadership, earning reverence from world leaders and ordinary faithful. The conclave to elect his successor will begin soon, guided by cardinals who will determine the future of the Catholic Church.

(With inputs from agencies.)

