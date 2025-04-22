Left Menu

Priyanka Chopra Jonas to be Honored at Gold House Gala 2025

Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be honored with the Global Vanguard Honour at the Gold House Gala 2025 for her contributions in Hollywood and Bollywood. The event celebrates Asian Pacific and multicultural excellence, featuring influential guests and highlighting impactful leaders, including notable presenters and performers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 14:13 IST
Priyanka Chopra Jonas to be Honored at Gold House Gala 2025
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
  • Country:
  • India

Indian movie star Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to receive the inaugural Global Vanguard Honour at next month's Gold House Gala 2025. The accolade acknowledges her 25-year career, which has effectively bridged Asian Pacific and Western cultures through acclaimed work in both Bollywood and Hollywood, with credits like "Krrish", "Bajirao Mastani", "Barfi", "Don", "Citadel", and "Love Again".

Renowned as the premier celebration of Asian Pacific and multicultural excellence, the Gold Gala aims to spotlight the 2025 A100 List—a curated selection of the 100 most impactful Asian Pacific leaders in culture. An audience of over 600 influential guests are expected to attend the fourth annual gala on May 10, held at the Music Center in downtown Los Angeles.

Notable achievements in various sectors will also be recognized, with honors going to "Life of Pi" filmmaker Ang Lee, fashion designer Prabal Gurung, the "Moana 2" cast and creators, "Wicked" director Jon M. Chu, and other distinguished personalities. The gala will feature special performances and tributes, including a K-pop tribute moment and a performance by singer-songwriter Laufey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025