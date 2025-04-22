Priyanka Chopra Jonas to be Honored at Gold House Gala 2025

Indian movie star Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to receive the inaugural Global Vanguard Honour at next month's Gold House Gala 2025. The accolade acknowledges her 25-year career, which has effectively bridged Asian Pacific and Western cultures through acclaimed work in both Bollywood and Hollywood, with credits like "Krrish", "Bajirao Mastani", "Barfi", "Don", "Citadel", and "Love Again".

Renowned as the premier celebration of Asian Pacific and multicultural excellence, the Gold Gala aims to spotlight the 2025 A100 List—a curated selection of the 100 most impactful Asian Pacific leaders in culture. An audience of over 600 influential guests are expected to attend the fourth annual gala on May 10, held at the Music Center in downtown Los Angeles.

Notable achievements in various sectors will also be recognized, with honors going to "Life of Pi" filmmaker Ang Lee, fashion designer Prabal Gurung, the "Moana 2" cast and creators, "Wicked" director Jon M. Chu, and other distinguished personalities. The gala will feature special performances and tributes, including a K-pop tribute moment and a performance by singer-songwriter Laufey.

(With inputs from agencies.)