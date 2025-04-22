Kannada Cinema's Evolution: Actor Rishi Urges Industry to Listen to Audience

Kannada actor Rishi is urging the Karnataka film industry to focus more on audience feedback to create impactful cinema. With around 300 films released annually, only a select few achieve box-office success.

Rishi highlights the industry's transition to multifaceted roles, such as actors turning directors or producers, to enhance cinematic art. He suggests that understanding audience preferences, recognized through past successful films, could lead to creating more engaging content.

Rishi, known for his roles in 'Operation Alamelamma' and 'Kavaludaari', reveals his film 'Mangalapuram', directed by Ranjit Raj Suvarna, explores new cinematic themes. He highlights the importance of storytelling over genre, aiming to impact lives through meaningful narratives.

