Left Menu

Kannada Cinema's Evolution: Actor Rishi Urges Industry to Listen to Audience

Rishi, a notable Kannada actor, emphasizes the need for the Karnataka film industry to listen to audiences. Despite releasing 300 films annually, only a few succeed. Rishi discusses balancing multiple roles in cinema and the importance of storytelling in creating impactful films, citing his own career journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-04-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 15:21 IST
Kannada Cinema's Evolution: Actor Rishi Urges Industry to Listen to Audience
Kannada cinema

Kannada actor Rishi is urging the Karnataka film industry to focus more on audience feedback to create impactful cinema. With around 300 films released annually, only a select few achieve box-office success.

Rishi highlights the industry's transition to multifaceted roles, such as actors turning directors or producers, to enhance cinematic art. He suggests that understanding audience preferences, recognized through past successful films, could lead to creating more engaging content.

Rishi, known for his roles in 'Operation Alamelamma' and 'Kavaludaari', reveals his film 'Mangalapuram', directed by Ranjit Raj Suvarna, explores new cinematic themes. He highlights the importance of storytelling over genre, aiming to impact lives through meaningful narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025