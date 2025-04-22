Left Menu

Farewell to a Revolutionary Pontiff: Pope Francis' Final Journey

Pope Francis, the first Latin American pope, will be laid to rest after lying in state at St Peter's Basilica. The Vatican prepares for a conclave to elect his successor, as world leaders honor his legacy of compassion and advocacy for the marginalized, especially women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 22-04-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 18:05 IST
Pope Francis

Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff, is set to be laid to rest on Saturday after lying in state at St Peter's Basilica for three days. Thousands of faithful are expected to pay their respects, marking the end of a 12-year papacy that emphasized humility and social justice.

Amid global condolences, the Vatican's cardinals convened Tuesday to outline steps preceding a conclave that will appoint Francis' successor. The conclave is scheduled between May 5 and 10. Francis died Monday at 88, after a stroke led to heart failure. World leaders praised his moral leadership and simplicity.

The Argentine pope was known for his commitment to supporting the marginalized. His legacy includes efforts to empower women in the church. The cardinals arranged for his funeral to take place Saturday at 10 a.m., led by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, with dignitaries such as US President Donald Trump expected to attend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

