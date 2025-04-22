Terror Strikes: Tragedy in Kashmir's Baisaran Meadows
A deadly terror attack in Kashmir's Baisaran meadows left more than a dozen tourists dead and at least 20 injured. Armed terrorists targeted a group of tourists, prompting a frantic evacuation involving helicopters. This incident casts a shadow on Kashmir's recent tourism surge ahead of the Amarnath pilgrimage.
In a horrific turn of events, Kashmir's Baisaran meadows witnessed one of the deadliest terror strikes on civilians in recent memory. Armed militants emerged from nearby woods, launching a brutal attack on tourists, leaving at least a dozen dead and 20 injured.
Eyewitness accounts revealed a scene of chaos as locals, dependent on tourism, fled for safety. A surviving woman, whose husband suffered a headshot for not being a Muslim, made a desperate plea for medical evacuation.
With Baisaran accessible only on foot or by pony, chopper evacuations were organized. The attack has marred Kashmir's booming tourism sector amid the impending Amarnath pilgrimage season.
