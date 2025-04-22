Terror Strikes: Tragedy in Kashmir's Baisaran Meadows

In a horrific turn of events, Kashmir's Baisaran meadows witnessed one of the deadliest terror strikes on civilians in recent memory. Armed militants emerged from nearby woods, launching a brutal attack on tourists, leaving at least a dozen dead and 20 injured.

Eyewitness accounts revealed a scene of chaos as locals, dependent on tourism, fled for safety. A surviving woman, whose husband suffered a headshot for not being a Muslim, made a desperate plea for medical evacuation.

With Baisaran accessible only on foot or by pony, chopper evacuations were organized. The attack has marred Kashmir's booming tourism sector amid the impending Amarnath pilgrimage season.

(With inputs from agencies.)