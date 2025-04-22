Legacy of Justice: Celebrating P T Rajan's Impact on Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday emphasized the continued legacy of the Justice Party during a speech at an event commemorating P T Rajan. Stalin highlighted the contributions of Rajan, an influential leader dedicated to Tamil service, religious reform, and social justice, as the state celebrated his 133rd birth anniversary.

M K Stalin proclaimed that the current governance, including his party the DMK, is an evolution of the Justice Party's principles. He reassured that figures like Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, a direct descendant of the eminent Sir Ponnambala Thiaga Rajan, are rightful successors in upholding these traditions.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the DMK, as an offshoot of the Dravidar Kazhagam, remains committed to the ideals of social upliftment and justice initially laid down by the Justice Party. Stalin's statements were made after the launch of a commemorative anthology celebrating P T Rajan's life and achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)