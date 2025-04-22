Meghalaya Chief Minister to Attend Pope Francis' Funeral at Vatican

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma is preparing to take part in Pope Francis' funeral at St Peter's Square in Vatican City, according to state officials.

The College of Cardinals scheduled the service for Saturday morning, marking a significant event that will see international figures like US President Donald Trump in attendance.

In Meghalaya, the predominantly Christian state government declared a period of mourning for the Pope's passing. Catholic institutions and parishes have been given guidelines to follow during this period by Shillong's Archbishop Rev Victor Lyngdoh. A commemorative mass was also held at the Cathedral Church on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)