Unity and Balance: RSS Chief's Vision for India's Future

In a poignant address at the inauguration of ABVP's new office, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat underscored the necessity of balance in organisational growth and advocated for societal unity. Bhagwat warned against neglect which could lead organisations astray.

Joined by prominent leaders, including former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and several Union ministers, Bhagwat highlighted the increasing reliance on India for global leadership. He emphasized the importance of a unified approach to progress.

Bhagwat inspired the young generation to contribute to India's rise as a leading nation. He urged for coherence across diverse languages, sects, and ideologies, fostering a shared national identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)