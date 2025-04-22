Left Menu

Unity and Balance: RSS Chief's Vision for India's Future

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the importance of balance and unity for organizations at the launch of ABVP's new headquarters. He warned that neglect could shift an organization's path and stressed the global anticipation for India's leadership. Bhagwat highlighted the role of youth in nation-building and maintaining societal unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 22:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a poignant address at the inauguration of ABVP's new office, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat underscored the necessity of balance in organisational growth and advocated for societal unity. Bhagwat warned against neglect which could lead organisations astray.

Joined by prominent leaders, including former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and several Union ministers, Bhagwat highlighted the increasing reliance on India for global leadership. He emphasized the importance of a unified approach to progress.

Bhagwat inspired the young generation to contribute to India's rise as a leading nation. He urged for coherence across diverse languages, sects, and ideologies, fostering a shared national identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

