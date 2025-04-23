Pankaj Tripathi and Amit Rai Reunite for Heartfelt Bihar Drama

Actor Pankaj Tripathi is reuniting with director Amit Rai following their successful 2023 collaboration on 'OMG 2'.

The upcoming, yet-to-be-titled film will delve into Tripathi's native Bihar, weaving an emotional narrative that tackles issues deeply embedded in the local culture. The film kicked off shooting recently, promising to offer an unprecedented portrayal of Bihar's essence, culture, and tales.

Tripathi, celebrated for his roles in 'Stree 2', 'Mirzapur', and 'Mimi', expressed that this collaboration feels like a step forward. 'Amit's storytelling offers depth and purpose, and it's deeply connected to my roots in Bihar,' noted Tripathi. Amit Rai added that the film is a tribute to human resilience and social bonds, aided by support from Bihar Film Nigam.

