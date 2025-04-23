Left Menu

The Legacy of Pope Francis: A Farewell to a Transformative Leader

The body of Pope Francis was taken in a solemn procession to St. Peter's Basilica, where it will lie in state before Saturday's funeral. His progressive papacy, marked by inclusivity and reform, will draw world leaders to the funeral. Meanwhile, cardinals prepare for the conclave to select the next pope.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 15:15 IST
The Legacy of Pope Francis: A Farewell to a Transformative Leader
Pope Francis

The body of Pope Francis, carried with solemnity from his Vatican residence to St. Peter's Basilica, marks the final journey of a transformative leader. Choirs chanted and a sea of red-hatted cardinals and bishops honored the pope as thousands gathered to witness the occasion.

Francis, who recently exited a five-week hospital stay, died at 88 after a stroke. His death has drawn international attention, with leaders like Donald Trump and major world figures expected to attend Saturday's funeral. His remains lie in state, allowing the faithful to bid farewell.

The conclave to elect Francis's successor promises to shape the future of the Church. Speculation surrounds candidates such as reformer Luis Antonio Tagle. Attention turns to whether the Church will continue Francis's legacy of inclusivity or return to traditionalist footing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025