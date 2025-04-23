The Legacy of Pope Francis: A Farewell to a Transformative Leader
The body of Pope Francis was taken in a solemn procession to St. Peter's Basilica, where it will lie in state before Saturday's funeral. His progressive papacy, marked by inclusivity and reform, will draw world leaders to the funeral. Meanwhile, cardinals prepare for the conclave to select the next pope.
The body of Pope Francis, carried with solemnity from his Vatican residence to St. Peter's Basilica, marks the final journey of a transformative leader. Choirs chanted and a sea of red-hatted cardinals and bishops honored the pope as thousands gathered to witness the occasion.
Francis, who recently exited a five-week hospital stay, died at 88 after a stroke. His death has drawn international attention, with leaders like Donald Trump and major world figures expected to attend Saturday's funeral. His remains lie in state, allowing the faithful to bid farewell.
The conclave to elect Francis's successor promises to shape the future of the Church. Speculation surrounds candidates such as reformer Luis Antonio Tagle. Attention turns to whether the Church will continue Francis's legacy of inclusivity or return to traditionalist footing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
