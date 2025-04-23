Left Menu

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Bollywood Icon Condemns Attack

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan expressed deep sadness and anger over the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which left 26 tourists dead. He condemned the violence on social media, urging unity and justice. Protests erupted in the Jammu region in response to the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 15:21 IST
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has voiced his sorrow and condemnation over a brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The assault, which occurred on Tuesday at a popular tourist spot, claimed the lives of at least 26 tourists, marking the deadliest incident since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

Protests broke out across the Jammu region on Wednesday, with numerous cities and towns observing shutdowns to protest the violence and many condemning Pakistan for their perceived role in the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

