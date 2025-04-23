Harvey Weinstein Retrial: A Defining Moment for #MeToo Movement

Harvey Weinstein's retrial for charges of rape and sexual assault commenced in Manhattan with opening statements presented to a fresh jury. The proceedings come just a year following the reversal of his previous conviction by New York's highest appeals court, marking a significant moment for those impacted by the #MeToo movement.

Weinstein, aged 73, is contesting one count of rape and two counts of criminal sexual acts. Maintaining his plea of not guilty, the ex-Hollywood titan has consistently denied allegations of non-consensual sexual encounters. The retrial, presided over by Superior Court Justice Curtis Farber, is anticipated to last approximately six weeks, with the jury required to reach a unanimous decision to convict.

The prosecution has accused the former Miramax head of sexually assaulting Miriam Haley and Jessica Mann, with the retrial also introducing an additional 2006 allegation. Despite facing further legal battles and potential lifelong imprisonment, due to a separate conviction in California, Weinstein continues to deny all allegations.

