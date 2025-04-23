Sky Ballet: Surya Kiran's Aerial Show Dazzles Patna
The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force amazed Patna's residents with an airshow of nine Hawk-132 aircraft over the Ganga Path. The display celebrated Shaurya Diwas, marking Babu Veer Kunwar Singh's victory over the British in 1857. Bihar's Chief Minister and citizens witnessed the air spectacle.
The renowned Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force captivated an audience on Wednesday with their extraordinary airshow over Patna's J P Ganga Path. This event, conducted to honor Shaurya Diwas, featured nine Hawk-132 jets performing skilled aerobatic maneuvers commemorating a historical victory.
This marks the inaugural airshow in Patna by the Surya Kiran Team, often hailed as the 'Ambassadors of the Indian Air Force' for their precision and skill. Local spectators, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, attended the event, which celebrated Babu Veer Kunwar Singh's triumph during the 1857 Indian Rebellion.
According to the Chief Minister's Office, the airshow showcased the pilots' unmatched expertise and coordination. In addition, Patna's traffic police adjusted the local traffic system to facilitate the smooth execution of the aerial display, ensuring that large crowds could witness the feat seamlessly.
