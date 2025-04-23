Left Menu

Sky Ballet: Surya Kiran's Aerial Show Dazzles Patna

The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force amazed Patna's residents with an airshow of nine Hawk-132 aircraft over the Ganga Path. The display celebrated Shaurya Diwas, marking Babu Veer Kunwar Singh's victory over the British in 1857. Bihar's Chief Minister and citizens witnessed the air spectacle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 23-04-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 16:16 IST
Sky Ballet: Surya Kiran's Aerial Show Dazzles Patna
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The renowned Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force captivated an audience on Wednesday with their extraordinary airshow over Patna's J P Ganga Path. This event, conducted to honor Shaurya Diwas, featured nine Hawk-132 jets performing skilled aerobatic maneuvers commemorating a historical victory.

This marks the inaugural airshow in Patna by the Surya Kiran Team, often hailed as the 'Ambassadors of the Indian Air Force' for their precision and skill. Local spectators, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, attended the event, which celebrated Babu Veer Kunwar Singh's triumph during the 1857 Indian Rebellion.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the airshow showcased the pilots' unmatched expertise and coordination. In addition, Patna's traffic police adjusted the local traffic system to facilitate the smooth execution of the aerial display, ensuring that large crowds could witness the feat seamlessly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025