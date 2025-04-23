Farewell to Pope Francis: A Legacy of Simplicity and Inclusion
Thousands gathered at St Peter's Basilica to bid farewell to Pope Francis, whose pontificate emphasized inclusion and caring for the poor. The conclave to choose his successor will commence soon, as world leaders prepare to attend his funeral. Francis' humility left a lasting impression on the church.
Thousands of mourners have thronged St Peter's Basilica to pay their respects to Pope Francis, who passed away at the age of 88. The public viewing precedes his funeral set for Saturday, which will be attended by global leaders.
Pope Francis, known for his simple lifestyle and focus on inclusion, left a significant legacy during his 12-year reign. His papacy was marked by a commitment to the underprivileged and a challenge to conservative views, which at times sparked debate.
The College of Cardinals is set to begin the conclave to elect a new pope. This carefully orchestrated transition period also features compromises to Pope Francis' wishes for simplicity, highlighting his belief in the pastoral role of the pope.
